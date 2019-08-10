Astana’s Izagirre 11th in FC of Tour de Pologne

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team continued to attack on the last stage of the Tour de Pologne (stage 7 in Bukowina Tatrzanska, 153.3 km), fighting for a stage victory and trying to improve positions in the general classification, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

After an explosive start, Merhawi Kudus went in a daily breakaway, in a moment taking a 3-minute-gap. Later, Ion Izagirre launched an attack from the main group, joining Kudus in the break and trying to increase his advantage. After the break has been caught back, Izagirre tried a few more times, but, finally, arrived in a reduced group of GC contenders. Also, Miguel Angel Lopez made an attack on penultimate climb, chasing for the solo leader Matej Mohoric and a few riders behind him. With 2 km to go he was caught by the main group.

Thus, Mohoric won the final stage after a long solo escape, while Ion Izagirre finished 11th.

In the final general classification, the Astana rider also took the 11th position. The Russian rider Pavel Sivakov became the overall winner of the Tour de Pologne 2019. Jai Hindley and Diego Ulissi have completed the final podium.

We did our best today as a team, the stage was hard, but, maybe, not that hard to do the difference. I tried for several times, in a moment I went alone and shortly joined a group with Merhawi Kudus. We did a good job in front, but the rivals could catch us back. I tried to break away on the final climb, chasing for some seconds in the general classification, but everything ended with a sprint inside our group. I’d like to get a good result here, I felt well and tried for many times, but it did not work out this time. However, I am quite satisfied with this week in Poland, it was a qualitative preparation for the Vuelta a España and I feel like I am on the right way towards La Vuelta, said Ion Izagirre.