Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang second in Strade Bianche, Alexey Lutsenko takes seventh place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After an impressive race, Astana Pro Team's Jakob Fuglsang finished second in Strade Bianche. He attacked multiple times in the final, ending up with only Julian Alaphilippe to fight for the victory. The French rider eventually won the race just in front of Fuglsang, after the final steep climb in Siena. Wout van Aert completed the podium. Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko also made it into the top 10, finishing 7th, the team's press office informs.

- I felt very strong and I did everything I could to win today. In the end, Julian Alaphilippe was able to hang on and to counter-attack in the final kilometer. Of course I would've liked to win this race, but I can be satisfied with the way I raced. The team was strong today and because of this I ended up in a select group together with Alexey Lutsenko. I knew I had to try to force something, so I attacked and only Alaphilippe and Van Aert were able to follow. It would've been in my favor if they chased us a bit more, because now Alaphilippe was not pulling and was able to save some energy for the final. But I did everything I could today so I should be happy with this second place. I'm sure with these legs I will be able to get that first place on the podium in one of my next races, - said Jakob Fuglsang.

Photo credit: © Getty Images