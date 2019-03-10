Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang second in Strade Bianche, Alexey Lutsenko takes seventh place
- I felt very strong and I did everything I could to win today. In the end, Julian Alaphilippe was able to hang on and to counter-attack in the final kilometer. Of course I would've liked to win this race, but I can be satisfied with the way I raced. The team was strong today and because of this I ended up in a select group together with Alexey Lutsenko. I knew I had to try to force something, so I attacked and only Alaphilippe and Van Aert were able to follow. It would've been in my favor if they chased us a bit more, because now Alaphilippe was not pulling and was able to save some energy for the final. But I did everything I could today so I should be happy with this second place. I'm sure with these legs I will be able to get that first place on the podium in one of my next races, - said Jakob Fuglsang.
Photo credit: © Getty Images