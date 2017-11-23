EN
    11:19, 23 November 2017

    Astana's Kabananga named as best KPL player of 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Congolese forward of FC Astana Junior Kabananga became the best player in the Kazakhstan Premier League in 2017, Sports.kz reports.

    Based on the results of the monthly interview of the head coaches and players of the Premier League teams, Kabananga was named the best player of the league with 117 points. Another Astana player Patrick Twumasi is second with 115 points while Ivorian forward of Almaty's Kairat Gerard Gohou is third. Kairat's captain Bauyrzhan Islamkhan was named the best Kazakhstani player.

    It should be noted that previously the "best player" title was awarded to Ulugbek Bakayev (2011, 2012), Andrey Finonchenko (2013), Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (2014,
    2016) and Gerard Gohou (2015).

     

