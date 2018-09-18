Astana's Korsaeth retires from professional cycling

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since the 1st of September, Truls Korsaeth is no longer part of Astana Pro Team as he decided to retire from professional cycling. The 25-year-old Norwegian rider wants to focus on his study and future career, so the management of Astana Pro Team terminated his contract in sound consultation with Korsaeth. The team accepts and supports his decision, and wishes him all the best in the future, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I have struggled with illness for a while, and this summer I realized that I was not going to come back to racing before the season was over. Next to cycling, I always had an interest in other areas of life, and the possibility to study full time has been tempting. I think that in my years at Astana I've realized goals and gained experiences for a lifetime. It is therefore a natural decision for me to retire, and to start a new journey. I will carry my experiences with me in the next chapter of my life, and I'm forever grateful for the team's faith in me and, of course, for all the people I've met in my cycling career," said Truls Korsaeth

"We accept and support the decision of Truls Korsaeth to retire from professional cycling, although it's sad to see a young rider like him leaving professional cycling. He has been a valuable asset to our team and a good person to have in our organization. We wish him all the best in his future career," noted General manager Alexandr Vinokurov.