Astana’s Lopez comes in 4th in sprint at Tour Colombia 2.1. Stage 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final part of the third stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1 was plenty with attacks and breakaway tentative to open a gap on the last climb and to try to fight for a stage win, the team's press office informs.

The Astana Pro Team riders were also in front of the race, looking for their chances in attack: Rodrigo Contreras and Hernando Bohorquez both tried to escape inside the last 10 kilometers.

But, the peloton came back together for the final kilometer of the distance to play the stage victory in the massive sprint. The Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez did a very strong sprint and finished 4th behind the stage winner Juan Sebastian Molano.

- The day was quite stressful. Many riders are just in seconds in the general classification, so that creates a lot of stress, especially in the final, when everybody goes in front, tries to attack. Anyway, I want to thank my team, I had a great support from my teammates all day long. Especially, Nikita did a super nice job today in front of the peloton, but also all other guys were strong. In the final a reduced group of maybe 35 - 40 riders arrived to the finish. So far, every second counts here in this race and I tried to take some bonus seconds, I did my best in sprint, but finished fourth. Anyway, I am happy with this day, because I feel good. Tomorrow, normally, will be another day for sprinters, while I am looking forward to the weekend stages, - said Miguel Angel Lopez.

- It was another day when our team did a great job. A group of 8 riders went away with a few names dangerous for the general classification. So, we sent a super strong Nikita Stalnov in front of the group to chase the breakaway together with the riders of Sky and EF Education First. Finally, all escapers were caught and the stage ended with a bunch sprint. Miguel Angel Lopez did a very good sprint and finished 4th, a very nice result. It was a good day for our team, - added Stefano Zanini, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

The Colombian Rigoberto Uran is the new overall leader.

Stage 4 will be held tomorrow: 144 km in Medellin.

Photo credit: © Getty Images