Astana's Lopez steps on Giro d'Italia podium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 101st edition of the Giro d'Italia has been concluded today in the historical center of Rome. For Astana Pro Team it was a hard but successful race: after a huge effort of all members of the Kazakh team, its leader Miguel Angel Lopez for the first time in his career stepped up on the final podium of the Italian Grand tour, taking a solid 3rd place in the final general classification, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official press service.

Besides, 24-year-old Lopez won the white jersey of the best young rider of the Giro d'Italia-2018.



"It is unbelievable! I have so great feelings right now staying here at the podium in Rome. This is a big result for me and, I think, for the whole Astana Team. I want to thank my team for fantastic support both, during the race and during all these years. I am grateful to my teammates, team's staff, directors and our general manager Alexandr Vinokurov. It is our common success! We worked hardly all three weeks at the Giro, we had some bad luck with the crashes, but finally, we reached the podium. Also, I am happy to win this white jersey of the best young rider. It was my first goal coming here at the Giro and it is great to reach it. A top-5 in the general classification was my second goal and now, on the podium, I am happy to beat my target. During the Giro I've realized how many fans I have not only in Colombia, but also in Kazakhstan. It is so cool! Thanks you all for your support, I hope, you've enjoyed the Giro d'Italia this year," said a super happy Miguel Angel Lopez.

"In this Giro d'Italia Astana Pro Team once again showed its strength and fight spirit. To get the final podium of a Grand tour with such a young rider as Miguel Angel Lopez is a great achievement. After a difficult year we are coming back on the podium of a big race and I am sure, this is just a beginning for us. I am happy with Miguel Angel and I am happy with the whole team. We have spent three fantastic weeks in this race. To have as the final result a GC podium and the white jersey of Miguel Angel and the 6th place of Pello is great! We showed the colors of Astana and Kazakhstan in front of the race, proving we are one of the best team's around the world. We have a solid season so far and we are going to continue in this way," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

The Britton Chris Froome, the reigning winner of the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, became the final winner of the Giro d'Italia-2018. The second place on the podium took the last year winner Tom Dumoulin.



It has to be noted the performance of another Astana Pro Team rider Pello Bilbao, who for the first time in his career has reached the 6th place in the general classification of the Giro d'Italia.



The final 21st stage of the Giro d'Italia has been held in Rome. It was a circuit with 10 laps of 11,5 km each one. As it was expected, the stage ended with a bunch sprint, won by Sam Bennett.