EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:46, 02 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana's Lutsenko new road racechamp of Kazakhstan National Championship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko became the new Kazakh Champion by winning the road race of the National Championships held today in Almaty. Lutsenko won the title after a powerful attack from the leading group, finishing the distance of 174 km in 4 hours and 11 seconds, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Pro Team's press service. 

    I am very happy to take part in the National Championships. In the last years I was forced to miss it because in this period I was always preparing for the Tour de France. This season I've got a chance to come for the Nationals and I really enjoyed it. The Championships was organized on a very high level. Indeed, the weather conditions were tough because of the heat, but the race itself was nice. I am happy and proud to win the jersey of the national champion. It means a lot for me and during next year I will try to show the Kazakhstan Champion colors in the best possible way, said Alexey Lutsenko.

    The race podium was completed by two more Astana Team riders: Nikita Stalnov was second 15 seconds behind Lutsenko, while Artyom Zakharov won the sprint for third place 1 minute and 31 seconds later.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!