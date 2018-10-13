Astana's Lutsenko wins queen stage, becomes new overall leader of Tour of Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Champion Alexey Lutsenko celebrates beautiful victory at the queen stage of Presidential Tour of Turkey taken in mountain sprint on the top of the final climb after 206,9 km of racing.

With this powerful victory Alexey Lutsenko also becomes the new leader of the general classification of the race, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.

"It was a really hard and long stage. I had good legs and at the top of the final climb I sprinted for a victory. I'm happy with this victory and for taking the leader jersey at my last race in this season. It is important for my team and me. I want to thank all my teammates for a good job for me during the whole day. We have two more important days here in Turkey and we will do out best to keep the leader jersey until the final podium in Istanbul," commented Alexey Lutsenko.

Before two more flat, but nervous stages to go Alexey Lutsenko has 4 seconds advantage on Diego Ulissi, who is second overall, and 6 seconds on Eduard Prades, who completed the GC podium.