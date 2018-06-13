Astana's Magnus Cort 6th in Tour de Suisse Stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stage 4 from Gansingen to Gstaad of 189,2 km was characterized by the bad weather and raining all day. In these conditions a daily break, which went away right from the start of the stage, has got a good advantage over 6 minutes, enough to stay in front until the finish line. The Dane Christopher Juul-Jensen was the only rider from the break, who could hold a small gap over the peloton, winning stage 4 after a solo attack on the descent of the last climb, Kazinform has learnt from the club's website.

The peloton came to the finish line 8 seconds later just to fight for a second place: the Australian Michael Matthews was 2nd, while the Belgian rider Yves Lampaert did third. Astana's Magnus Cort did a solid race in front of the peloton and finished 6th, taking another Top-10 spot in this race.



"It was a difficult stage because of cold and rain during the whole day. I felt good enough today and on the climb I did not have any problem. But, on the descent I froze over a bit and in the sprint my legs did not work as I wanted. Also, the sprint behind the solo leader was a bit chaotic, but in general I am happy with my form and my progress," said Magnus Cort.

The leader of Astana Pro Team Jakob Fuglsang as well as Omar Fraile, Jesper Hansen, Tanel Kangert and Oscar Gatto, finished in the main group 8 seconds behind the solo winner.



"It was a wet day and the weather was really bad. But, besides this, the day was ok for me, I've spent it without much stress. From tomorrow, the main part of the race starts," said Jakob Fuglsang.



The fourth stage did not introduce any changes in the general classification of the Tour de Suisse: Stefan Küng still keeps the yellow jersey, Tanel Kangert and Jakob Fuglsang are at 42nd and 43rd places, respectively.



Stage 5 of the race will be held tomorrow: it will be a 155,7 km distance from Gstaad to the top of the 1st category climb in Leukerbad.