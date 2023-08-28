Astana’s Michele Gazzoli wins Stage 1b at Tour of Bulgaria
«In the afternoon stage we had two climbs, the second one was the longest and the toughest. The team did a great job from the bottom of the second climb, step by step increasing the pace, so closer to the top there remained just 10-15 riders in front. We opened a good gap and continued pushing on the descent to the finish. Well, it was a powerful sprint, and I was able to win it. It was a nice one. I feel good despite a very warm weather, so I am looking forward to the next days here in Bulgaria», – said Michele Gazzoli.
Earlier this morning Gazzoli finished second in a flat city sprint in Stage 1a.
Thus, after yesterday’s prologue in Sofia and today’s two semi-stages Michele Gazzoli is 5th in the General Classification, just 4 seconds behind the race leader.