Astana’s Michele Gazzoli wins Stage 1b at Tour of Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Italian newcomer of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Michele Gazzoli won Stage 1b this afternoon in the city of Troyan. Gazzoli won the sprint from a reduced group of 14 leaders, who broke away from the main peloton after two categorized climbs of the day.

«In the afternoon stage we had two climbs, the second one was the longest and the toughest. The team did a great job from the bottom of the second climb, step by step increasing the pace, so closer to the top there remained just 10-15 riders in front. We opened a good gap and continued pushing on the descent to the finish. Well, it was a powerful sprint, and I was able to win it. It was a nice one. I feel good despite a very warm weather, so I am looking forward to the next days here in Bulgaria», – said Michele Gazzoli, Kazinform cites the Team's press service.

Earlier this morning Gazzoli finished second in a flat city sprint in Stage 1a.

Thus, after yesterday’s prologue in Sofia and today’s two semi-stages Michele Gazzoli is 5th in the General Classification, just 4 seconds behind the race leader.