Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez wins Tour Colombia 2.1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team ends this exciting weekend with a fantastic victory of Miguel Angel Lopez in the final general classification of the Tour Colombia 2.1. Today, at the final 6th stage with a mountain finish atop Alto de Palmas, Lopez finished 3rd, securing the overall win, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"It was another hard day in the mountains, and once again I have to thank my team for super work and great support during the day. Today's success is team's success, for sure! I tried to do a smart race, I think I attacked in the right time and, finally, have got a result I was looking for. The final was, maybe, too hard, but I did it until the end and won this race. I am super happy with this victory, especially, because I won here in Colombia!" said Miguel Angel Lopez.

It was a dramatic final on the Alto de Palmas with many attacks of the favorites inside the final 10 kilometers. In a moment, with 5 km to go Miguel Angel Lopez made a strong attack, creating a small group of the leaders. Because of a bad behavior of a fan alongside the road, a few riders crashed down, but, fortunately, the Astana's rider could avoid it.

Inside the final kilometer there was a fight for a stage win between Lopez and another Colombian Ivan Sosa, while Nairo Quintana could come across them to take the final stage. Behind him Sosa was second and Miguel Angel Lopez third. Anyway, this result was more than enough to bring Astana Pro Team the overall victory in the Tour Colombia 2.1. Besides, Miguel Angel Lopez won the jersey of the best young rider of the race.

Also, we have to note a very strong ride of our newcomer Rodrigo Contreras, who finished 10th in the final classification.

This is the fourth general classification success for the Kazakh team this season after Volta Ciclista a la Comunitat Valenciana (Ion Izagirre), Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia (Luis Leon Sanchez) and Tour de la Provence (Gorka Izagirre).

