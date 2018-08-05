Astana's Minali 2nd in Tour of Denmark Stage 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Riccardo Minali took second podium place at the third stage of the Tour of Denmark (178,4 km). Astana Pro Team rider did a very powerful sprint at the finish line in Vordingborg, but was passed by Tim Merlier just with a few meters to the line. Another Astana rider Hugo Houle finished 10th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"The team did a very good job and my teammates helped me really well during the whole day, so I thank them for that. The final sprint was quite chaotic and nervous, everyone wanted to stay in front. It was quitedangerous. Perhaps, I started my sprint a bit later than I had to do it, so the Belgian rider passed me right before the finish. Anyway, I did my best today and I could be satisfied with the way I did this stage. As result I have a second place, but the main thing is today I felt much better than in the first two stages. On Sunday I will have another opportunity, so I will try to fight for a win," said Riccardo Minali.



"By my opinion, Riccardo did a very good sprint and he could not do something more. The rider who won was just a bit better today. We still have two days here in Denmark and in both stages we have chances to get a nice result," added sports director Lars Michaelsen.

After the third stage the Belgian rider Wout Van Aert still leads the general classification, while Astana's Hugo Houle moved up to 8th place (+0.21).

The individual time trial of 19,1 km in Nykøbing Falster will be held tomorrow as stage 4 of the Tour of Denmark.