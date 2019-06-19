Astana's rider suffers fractures, to undergo surgery after Tour de Suisse crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to a crash with around 35 km to go into stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, the Astana rider Andrey Zeits suffered a complex fracture of the left collarbone as well as a superficial fracture of the 5th rib, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Also, multiple abrasions and bruises have been diagnosed.

Tomorrow Andrey Zeits will have a surgery in the hospital of Dornach and will stay there under medical control for a few more days.