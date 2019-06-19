EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 19 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana's rider suffers fractures, to undergo surgery after Tour de Suisse crash

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to a crash with around 35 km to go into stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, the Astana rider Andrey Zeits suffered a complex fracture of the left collarbone as well as a superficial fracture of the 5th rib, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

    Also, multiple abrasions and bruises have been diagnosed.

    Tomorrow Andrey Zeits will have a surgery in the hospital of Dornach and will stay there under medical control for a few more days.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!