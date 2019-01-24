Astana's Sanchez wins final sprint at Towards Zero Melbourne Race

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a prologue of the one-day UCI WorldTour race Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which will be held in Geelong this Sunday, today has been held the criterium Towards Zero Melbourne Race, the team's press office informs.

The race held on the Formula 1 circuit in Albert Park was organized as a road point race with team's and individual classification.

Astana's leader Luis Leon Sanchez made a very smart attack inside the last lap of the race, winning the final sprint and scoring 25 points, which moved him up to the 4th place in the individual classification as well as helped Astana Pro Team to take the 7th position in the overall team standings.

- It wasn't a usual criterium race, but something like a track point race on the road. We used this race to get some more racing kilometers in the legs, to feel the rhythm and to train for the main race on Sunday. I think, it was a good one for our team and I am happy to see the confirmation of a good shape of Luis Leon Sanchez, who did a very smart race and won a nice final sprint even it did not mean much for the final classification, - said Lars Michaelsen, sport director of Astana Pro Team.

Photo credit: © Tim De Waele/Getty Images