Astana’s Syritsa takes another Top 10 at Vuelta a San Juan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old Gleb Syritsa, the nep-pro of Astana Qazaqstan Team, once again showed a good form at the start of 2023 season.

Today, Syritsa finished 7th in the bunch sprint, which crowned Stage 6 of the Vuelta a San Juan Internacional. This is already second Top-10 placement for Gleb Syritsa at the Argentinian race: earlier he was 5th at Stage 1, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.

«The start of the stage was quite nervous with many crashes. Later, it cooled down a bit, so we went all the way to the finish, knowing that the bunch sprint will decide everything. The sprint was a bit chaotic, in a moment I was boxed in, but perhaps I also did a few small mistakes, which did not allow me to get a better place. However, we still have one stage ahead and, surely, we will try again», – said Gleb Syritsa.

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com