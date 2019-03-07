EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 07 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana's team roster for Paris - Nice 2019 announced

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first European UCI WorldTour stage race Paris - Nice, which will be held in France from March 10th to 17th, the team's press office informs.

    Team's line-up: Laurens De Vreese, Hugo Houle, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Magnus Cort, Miguel Angel Lopez and Luis Leon Sanchez.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.paris-nice.fr/en/

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!