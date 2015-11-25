Astana’s U19 team lost to Benfica in UEFA Youth League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Football players of "Astana» U-19 have lost to "Benfica" U-19 in the home match of the UEFA Youth League - 0:5, sports.kz reported.

In the first half Benfica's forward Jose Gomes brought his team first point. In the second half of the game he performed a penalty kick. Chingizkhan Asylkhanuly made his own goal and brought the rivals 3d goal. In the end of the match Ricardo Araujo scored twice. December 8 "Astana" U19 will play with "Galatasaray" U19 in Turkey.