EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:46, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana’s U19 team lost to Benfica in UEFA Youth League

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Football players of "Astana» U-19 have lost to "Benfica" U-19 in the home match of the UEFA Youth League - 0:5, sports.kz reported.

    In the first half Benfica's forward Jose Gomes brought his team first point. In the second half of the game he performed a penalty kick. Chingizkhan Asylkhanuly made his own goal and brought the rivals 3d goal. In the end of the match Ricardo Araujo scored twice. December 8 "Astana" U19 will play with "Galatasaray" U19 in Turkey.

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!