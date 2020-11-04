Astana’s Vlasov keeps 9th place in GC after time trial in Vuelta a España Stage 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Vuelta a España began its third week with the individual time trial of 33.7 km from Muros to the top of a short but very steep climb Mirador de Ézaro in Galicia, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Astana Pro Team leader Aleksandr Vlasov did a strong effort and finished 24th, 2 minutes 17 seconds behind the stage winner and the new red jersey Primoz Roglic. This result allowed Astana rider to keep his 9th position in the general classification of the Spanish Grand tour. After 13 stages Vlasov is in 8 minutes 48 seconds behind the race leader.

«I felt pretty good today and tried to do my maximum in this kind of time trial. I think I showed my time and the final climb I did on a good rhythm. So, I performed quite well today and it’s nice that I am still in the Top-10 in the overall classification. Four important days are waiting for us here at La Vuelta, so, let’s see what is going to happen in the race,» said Aleksandr Vlasov.

«Aleksandr did a good time trial, he followed the plan and it worked pretty well as the time he showed was in accordance with our expectations from this stage. Well, at the moment it was his maximum in time trial. Aleksandr feels really good, so after this tough test we are ready to move ahead into the third week and to keep on fighting on every stage,» added Dmitriy Fofonov.

Stage 14 will be held tomorrow: 204.7 km from Lugo to Ourense.