Astana’s Zeits and Fraile crash down at Tour de Suisse Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unfortunately, the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse became a day of crashes for Astana Pro Team: Omar Fraile and later Andrey Zeits both hit the desk badly, the team's press office informs.

Immediately after the crash Zeits has been moved to the hospital for detailed medical checking. Zeits suffered a complex fracture of the left collarbone as well as a superficial fracture of the 5th rib. Also, multiple abrasions and bruises have been diagnosed. He will have surgery in the hospital of Dornach and will stay there under medical control for a few more days.

Omar Fraile after his crash has received a brief help from race doctor and was able to continue and finish the stage. Fraile has got multiple abrasions of his left part of the body as well as of his right elbow.

Stage 4 (Murten - Arlesheim, 163.9 km) ended with a massive sprint, won by the Italian champion Elia Viviani. Merhawi Kidus, Luis Leon Sanchez, Jan Hirt, and Rodrigo Contreras all finished in the main group.

Peter Sagan kept his yellow jersey of the overall leader, Astana's Sanchez is still 10th.

Stage 5 will be on June 19: 177 km from Münchenstein to Einsiedeln.