Astana schools to be closed on February 6 because of weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 6, there will be no classes for school and college students in Astana, Kazinform cites the Education Department of the capital city.

"On 6th February 2019, due to the deterioration of weather conditions, classes for pupils of 0-11 (12) grades (the first and second shifts) in schools of the city, as well as for students of 1-2 courses of colleges are canceled," the announcement reads.