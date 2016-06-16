EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:54, 16 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana-Schuchinsk highway gathered over 3 bln tenge

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-Schuchinsk autobahn has gathered more than 3 bln tenge since 2013, Kazinform reports citing S.Barmakov, an official from the Ministry of Investments and Development.

    “Since the day of its commissioning, Astana-Schuchinsk autobahт, it has received over 3 bln tenge. These funds are spent on maintaining the highway,” said Barmakov to journalists  on the sidelines the roundtable meeting “On Development of Tollways.” He added that the project has not paid off yet.

    The length of the highway  is 211 km. 

    Tags:
    Ministry of Investments and Development News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!