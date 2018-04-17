Astana, Seoul commend bilateral trust-based dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on April 17 held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Kang Kyung-wha, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev and Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha touched upon the most relevant issues of cooperation and prospects of trade and economic relations between Astana and Seoul.



Having greeted the Korean minister, the Kazakh leader commended the trust-based dialogue between the two countries.



"Astana and Seoul enjoy trust-based and friendly relations, economic cooperation is growing robustly. A lot of economic and humanitarian problems are being solved. We do support your active work in Central Asia," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the Korean top diplomat.



Kang Kyung-wha, in turn, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and shared her impressions of the Kazakh capital.



"This is my first visit to Kazakhstan and Astana," she said. "It is quite symbolic that my visit is held the year your capital city marks its 20th anniversary. I am thoroughly impressed - Astana has come a long way over this period."



She then conveyed greetings from Korean President Moon Jae-in to Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"Based on the groundwork which has been done by our countries over the past 25 years, our President Moon Jae-in intends to further develop and deepen the bilateral cooperation," Kang Kyung-wha added.