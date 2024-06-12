Astana - Seoul direct flight to be launched

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his South Korean counterpart President Yoon Suk Yeol held important and constructive talks in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Kazakh leader, the two states are concerned about the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian relations.

“To this end, Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed to hold regular cultural events in the territory of the two countries,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

On top of that, it was noted that currently citizens of Kazakhstan are permitted to visit Korea without a visa for up to 30 days. A direct flight linking Astana and Seoul that will be launched shortly will help increase the flight frequency and reinforce the bilateral relationship between the countries.