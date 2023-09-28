Almaty, Seoul mayors discuss transport infrastructure development

Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev visited Seoul as part of his working trip to South Korea. Mayor of Seoul Oh Se-hoon met the Kazakh delegation. The sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level between presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Yoon Suk Yeol during the UN General Assembly Forum on bilateral partnership development, Kazinform reports.

Yerbolat Dossayev and Oh Se-hoon discussed the approaches to ensuring sustainable economic growth, the importance of implementing innovations in Smart City creation, development of larges cities’ transport infrastructure and many other issues.

Photo: Almaty Mayor's Office

“Seoul is one of the most dynamically cities of the world, a model of a proper development and vision in a short-term and long-term perspective. Almaty has always been keen on Seoul’s experience in technological development, mass rapid transit modernization, investment attraction, waste utilization, solution of ecological problems and attraction of tourists,” said Dossayev.

Oh Se-hoon confirmed readiness to strengthen the bilateral ties with Almaty and support mutual initiatives. He told the Kazakh delegation about Seoul’s experience and projects of cooperation with the major technological companies in public transport modernization.

Photo: Almaty Mayor's Office

In turn, Yerbolat Dossayev told Oh Se-hoon about Almaty’s new transport master-plan, which is under development now. The new plan will let improve the quality and speed of passenger transportation. New subway lines, LRT and BRT will be launched as per the plan.

The Kazakh delegation also visited data-hub of Seoul TOPIS (Seoul Transport Operation & Information Service) which monitors the city’s transport system data, disasters and allows immediate decision-making and responses in times of emergency.

The parties also discussed the prospects of enhancing the bilateral trade-economic partnership. Since the year beginning, commodity turnover between Almaty and South Korea increased by 23.6% and reached 720 million US dollars.

The delegation held a number of meetings with Samsung Medison, Samsung C&T, Hyundai Rotem, GL RAPHA, SK Ecoplant Co and other companies for discussing cooperation in digitalization, medicine, pharmaceuticals, machine-building, ecology and environmentally friendly transport.