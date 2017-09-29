EN
    08:35, 29 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana settle for draw at home to Slavia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the Europa League group stage, Astana couldn't beat Czech Slavia 1-1, Sports.kz reports.

    The guests seized the initiative in the first half and after a free-kick Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui headed the ball into the net, 0-1.

    Astana managed to equalize the score closer to the end of the first half, Marin Thomas tipped the ball in after a long shot by Junior Kabananga, 1-1.

    The second half was goalless and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

    The next game Astana will play at home against Maccabi Tel Aviv on October 19.

     

