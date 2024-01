ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the data of Kazakhavtodor, highways are closed in Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

On March 26 from 7.00 a.m. Astana-Shchuchinsk highway (18-231 km) is closed for all transport vehicles due to the adverse weather conditions.

In Pavlodar region, regional highways are closed from 7.00 a.m.for all transport vehicles due to stormy weather conditions.