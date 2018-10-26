Astana, Singapore expand coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Bin Baharudin, the Mayor's Office informed on its website.

The sides agreed that all conditions have been provided to develop trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian relations due to consistent support of the two countries' leaders.



According to Bakhyt Sultanov, the Mayor's Office of Astana prioritizes expansion of business cooperation with Singapore. In January 2016, the Mayor's Office of Astana presented a master-plan of No2 Industrial Park developed by Singapore's Jurong Consultants.



Sultanov said that Singaporean experience will be useful for Kazakhstan. "If you have any ideas and propositions on cooperation with the experts in this field, we are ready to meet and dicuss the opportunities for cooperation," he said.



He also talked about the activity of the Astana International Financial Centre which is expected to be a core of Kazakhstan's financial infrastructure. The Mayor of Astana expressed hope that financial and investment organizations of Singapore will join the AIFC work.



On September 19-23, 2019 Astana will host VIII Summit of the UNWTO on urban tourism and II Forum of Silk Road Cities Mayors. Bakhyt Sultanov invited Singapore to join these events.