Astana, Sofia keen on expanding cooperation in scientific field

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – In order to strengthen cooperation in the scientific and academic field and discuss the prospects for deepening cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev met with the Head of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Julian Revalski, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meaningful conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Bulgarian academician about the recent transformation of the National Academy of Sciences under the President of Kazakhstan in the context of the tasks set by Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to develop scientific activity in the country, and also, taking the opportunity, acquainted with the results of the political modernization of state institutions in Kazakhstan and invited him to visit the Astana International Forum on June 8-9, 2023.

In turn, Revalski expressed particular interest in the further development and deepening of bilateral cooperation between scientific institutions, and readiness for the practical implementation of the reached agreements.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain working contacts on all issues.

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is the leading scientific and expert center in Bulgaria, implementing a policy in the field of science development and innovation. The BAS consists of 42 autonomous scientific divisions, which employ about 300 scientists.