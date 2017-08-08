Astana, St Petersburg agree to tighten cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana city Aset Issekeshev met with the governor of Saint Petersburg Sergey Movchan on Tuesday, the media center of the capital's akimat reports.

The Russian delegation is in Kazakhstan for the opening of the St Petersburg week at Astana EXPO-2017.

At the meeting today, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the sister cities. And Mr. Movchan highly praised the level of EXPO-2017 organization, noting the possibility of cooperation in the sphere of security and "smart" city technologies.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides signed a cooperation agreement providing for closer trade-economic, scientific, cultural, as well as humanitarian ties.

It was noted that the previous cooperation format also brought some tangible results, such as the "Astana" Eurasian business cooperation center which is currently being built in the cultural capital of Russia. After its commissioning, this trade and business complex will provide entrepreneurs of Astana and Saint Petersburg with new opportunities to establish direct business contacts.

Among other possible areas of interregional cooperation that were discussed at the meeting are the exchange of experience in the field of employment and social security, as well as municipal services, education, and healthcare.