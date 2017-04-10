Astana starts improvements of station square infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yesterday a delegation headed by akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev took a detour to the Saryarka district, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the district administration.

The detour came as a response to numerous appeals by the residents on social networks. The authorities visited several important sites, which require improvement. Within the framework of the visit, akim Issekeshev met with residents of the district who raised a number of important issues related to the improvement of residential areas in Saryarka.



Upon completion of the detour, the city akim instructed to complete all construction and renovation works on time.



Mr. Issekeshev paid special attention to ensuring improving Astana railway station's infrastructure to make it more convenient for the residents and guests of Kazakh capital, in accordance with his instruction its renovation should begin next week.