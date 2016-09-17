EN
    10:57, 17 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana still searching for little boy's parents

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana police are frantically searching for the parents of a little boy who was found seven days ago at a local bazaar.

    "The boy is absolutely healthy. The only words he can say is ‘mama' (mom) and ‘papa' (dad). He calls himself Alek," Zhanar Zhumazhanova, a psychologist of the Juvenile Adaptation Center in Astana city, said.

    Recall that the boy was found by two women at the Kok Bazaar in Astana on September 10. Social media went abuzz over the search for boy's parents.

     

