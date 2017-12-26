Astana storm warning extended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The snowstorm warning for the city of Astana and Akmola region has been extended for Wednesday, December 27, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

According to the weather forecasters, on December 27, the capital city will see snowfall, snowstorm, and southwesterly wind changing to northwest direction with gusts up to 15-20 meters per second.

In Akmola region, snowfall is also expected on Wednesday. In some areas, there will be snowstorm, patchy fog, and icy roads. The southwesterly wind changing to northwesterly will strengthen at night up to 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to 25 m/s.

There is a 95% chance of storm.

The storm warning for the region was issued for the period from December 24. Due to bad weather, the storm warning was also announced in four regions of Kazakhstan: Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.