Astana Street unveiled in capital of Jordan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new Astana Street has been unveiled in the elite district of Abdoun in Amman, the capital of Jordan. The four-lane street length is 1.2 km, press secretary of Astana Mayor Elvira Zhurgenbayeva posted on the Facebook page.



As earlier reported, on December 20 this year the solemn opening ceremony of the Astana Street took place in Amman. Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov and Amman Mayor Yusuf Al-Shawarbeh took part in the ceremony.