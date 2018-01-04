Astana students treat janitors to hot tea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the first working day of this year, members of Zhas Otan youth organization treated workers of communal services in Astana to hot tea, Kazinform cites the press service of the organization.

Throughout the day, the active members ZhasOtan were traveling around the city in a minivan and handing out tea with bawyrsak (Kazakh puffy bread).



The youth mainly treated janitors to hot drinks as their uneasy, often not visible work starts from early morning regardless of weather conditions. While everyone was having rest and spending New Year's holidays with their families in warm and cozy places, public service workers cleaned the city. By the mini-fest "Kel, shai іsheyik" (‘Come on, let's drink some tea' in Kazakh), the guys call on dwellers to appreciate the work of others.

"Many people firmly believe that if one does not learn well, he or she will become a janitor. Our goal is to get the message across to the youth that there are no bad jobs. We should value everyone's work because among the workers of public services there are also women who are mothers, daughters, or sisters. I call upon all people to respect and appreciate everyone's work," Chairman of Zhas Otan Daniyar Sundetbayev said.

The participants of the mini-fest also talked with the public service workers and offered their help.

The workers thanked the youngsters for the attention and hot tea as they warmed up on a cold day.