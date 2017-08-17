Astana suffers heaviest Euro defeat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In last night's Champions League playoffs, Celtic beat Astana 5-0 with only 3 shots on goal, Sports.kz reports.

After Astana's Yevgeny Postnikov own goal and a Scott Sinclair's strike Celtic established a 2-0 half-time lead. In the second half, Sinclair scored again, and later James Forrest extended the lead making the score 4-0. In the 88th minute Igor Shitov scored another own goal.





This defeat has become the biggest in Champions League for the Kazakh club. Prior to last night the worst loss Astana ever suffered was at the group stage in 2015/16 season against Atletico Madrid when Kazakhs lost 4-0.



















