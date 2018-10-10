Astana takes part in Tour of Turkey Stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Presidential Tour of Turkey started today with the 150 km length stage with start and finish in Konya, one of the oldest cities in the world, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Short stage with mostly flat route finished with the massive sprint won by Maximiliano Richeze from Argentina.



"It was very short and fast stage, we rode 150 km in 3,5 hours. As it was expected, small group of 5 riders escaped from the start and sprinters teams always controlled the race. The breakaway was caught at 30 km to go and teams started to prepare their trains for the final sprint. Our goal for today was to stay at the front of the peloton and protect our leader from possible crashes and other bad lucks. It was quiet day for us," said Daniil Fominykh after finish.

Tomorrow is another flat stage of the race between the most popular for tourists Alanya and Antalya cities with the distance of 154,1 km, which will most likely finish with massive sprint.