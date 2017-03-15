Astana talks extended for one day due to opposition arrival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The third round of Syria reconciliation talks in Astana is being extended for one day amid Syrian armed opposition arrival, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The delegation of seven representatives of Northern and Southern front opposition is expected to arrive in Astana later in the day, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency .



"Tomorrow, on the 16th, the talks will be continued with a military aspect included, which, I think, is important, given the issues of terrorist groups' location, including that of the IS and the Jabhat al-Nusra, and the location of moderate opposition are expected to be discussed," Tumatov said.



Moreover, the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire regime - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are discussing the adoption of a document on the release of the Syrian civil war prisoners at the peace talks in Astana, the progress will depend on the perseverance of the sides, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's Director of the Department of Asia and Africa Aidarbek Tumatov told Sputnik on Wednesday.



"This document is currently reviewed by the guarantor states ... this issue is on the agenda of the talks between the guarantors," Tumatov said.

The future of the document will depend on the participants of the talks, but the humanitarian aspect is the most important in this process, the official added.



On Tuesday, the third round of talks on Syrian settlement officially kicked off in the Kazakh capital.