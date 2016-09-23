Astana, Tashkent mull trade-economic ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh delegation headed by Askar Mamin, first deputy prime minister, paid a working visit to Tashkent on September 22, a representative of the Uzbek government told Trend.

According to the message, the trade-economic relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, industrial partnership and cooperation in the field of transport and transit were discussed during the visit.



Mamin met with Rustam Azimov, first deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan, and Ulugbek Rozukulov, deputy prime minister, as well as held the talks with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, acting president of Uzbekistan, the message said.



Source: Trend



