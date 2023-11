ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest one-day race in the UCI calendar Milano-Torino, which will be held tomorrow, on March 15th.

Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Davide Martinelli, Simone Velasco, Alexandr Riabushenko, Gleb Syritsa.

Sports director in race: Mario Manzoni.