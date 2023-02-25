ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two French one-day races: Faun-Ardèche Classic (25th February) & Faun Drôme Classic (26th February).

Rider roster: Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy, Alexandr Riabushenko, Andrey Zeits, Nicolas Vinokurov and Harold Martin Lopez (both – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), Kazinform refers to the Team’s press service.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

Race information: https://boucles-drome-ardeche.fr

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».