EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 25 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic &amp;Faun Drôme Classic 2023

    None
    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two French one-day races: Faun-Ardèche Classic (25th February) & Faun Drôme Classic (26th February).

    Rider roster: Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy, Alexandr Riabushenko, Andrey Zeits, Nicolas Vinokurov and Harold Martin Lopez (both – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), Kazinform refers to the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

    Race information: https://boucles-drome-ardeche.fr

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!