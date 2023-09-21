14:22, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6
Astana teen dies by suicide after allegedly being bullied at school
A 14-year-old teenager allegedly took his own life in Astana after being bullied at school, Kazinform reports.
The police said in a preliminary statement that the teenager reportedly jumped to his death from the 12th floor of a local residential complex.
The police are investigating the circumstances of his suicide.
According to reports on social media, the teenager was apparently bullied at school №17.