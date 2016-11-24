Astana-Tel Aviv direct flight likely to be launched in late 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-Tel Aviv flight may be launched by the end of 2017.

Talgat Lastayev, Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development, revealed at the 7th session of the Kazakh-Israeli Intergovernmental Commission in Astana that the direct communication between the cities may be launched in late 2017.



"We [Kazakhstan and Israel] have the agreement on direct communication signed in 1995. Given the date of signing it mentions Almaty as the capital city of Kazakhstan. We suggested signing a new document, replace Almaty with the new capital city Astana and specify the number of flights," Lastayev said at the session on Thursday.



In his words, negotiations on that issue are underway.



"The new agreement is 90% ready and can be signed at the intergovernmental level soon," he explained.



Direct communication between Astana and Tel Aviv is believed to be tentatively launched in late 2017 - early 2018.



He also added that authorities will ease the regime of flights at the Astana International Airport during the EXPO event.



"We would welcome all airlines that will operate flights to Astana," Lastayev said.