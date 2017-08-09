Astana to a get new monument

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new monument under the name "Qazaq eline myn algys!" ("Thousand thanks to Kazakh land!") will soon be erected in the Kazakh capital, according to Deputy Akim of Astana Yermek Amanashev.

At the session of the expert group on the implementation of the "Rukhani Zhangyru" program today, the deputy mayor said that the new monument will be installed next year at the instruction of President Nazarbayev.

According to him, it will be dedicated to the Gratitude Day and will become a symbol of respect to the Kazakh people, that provided shelter and food, and gave hope and new life to all those who were deported to its territory during the most difficult times of our history.

He noted that a nationwide competition is currently underway for the best design of the monument, adding that the project will be realized in the framework of the 3rd modernization of Kazakhstan announced by the President earlier this year.