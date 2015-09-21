Astana to be gripped by rains next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that rains will take hold of the Kazakh capital Astana in next three days.

Today it will be partly cloudy and rainy in the Kazakh capital. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter the city. Temperatures will vary from +11°, +13°C at daytime and +9°, +11°C at night, astana.kz reports. Weather without precipitation is forecast for Tuesday (September 22). Mercury will drop to +1°, +3°C at night and will go up to +10°, +12°C at daytime. On Wednesday it will be cloudy and windy. First autumn frosts will hit the capital. Mercury will go down to 0, -2°C at night and +12°, +14°C at daytime.