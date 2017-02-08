Astana to become no-outskirts city - mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akimat of Kazakh capital city has amended the Program of development of Astana in 2016-2020, Elorda Aqparat reports citing the akim Aset Isekeshev.

"The main priorities of the amended Program will be welfare gains and social well-being of citizens. Program's vision includes the following model to which we should adhere: Astana will become a comfortable and attractive city for people, a no-outskirts city. That means, we should not deprive city's outskirts of attention treating them as residual. Despite their remoteness from the city center, we intend to make these areas comfortable and effective", said Mr. Isekeshev at a meeting of the Council for Sustainable Development of Astana on Wednesday.

According to him, the backbone of the program will be sustainable and inclusive development model with a dominant middle class, high social standards and level of urban culture, as well as a responsible attitude to the environment

New economic strategy according to him, will help to start the process of changing the structure of the economy through development of additional tradable sectors and attracting investment to the city. "Creation of new quality jobs in key sectors, accelerated development of small business to absorb the inflow of workforce, attraction of investments, including the use of PPPs are the main tasks outlined in this strategy", said Mr. Isekeshev.

Akim also noted that a high level of human and social capital, income levels, creative enthusiasm and productive employment, comfortable urban environment, mobility and safety in the city should become the distinctive characteristics of Astana. "Every akimat employee must rethink their work in accordance with this priority. Every budget tenge should be spent to ensure the growth of social well-being of citizens", he said.

Growth in the quality of life is expected to o be achieved by improving public services in education, health, public transport, environment, security, housing, food and other spheres.

"One of the first tasks is to ensure accessibility. The city will be divided into 129 sectors (each with a population of 10 thousand people). In each of these areas there shall be at least 32 social standards - schools, kindergartens, parks, playgrounds, hospitals, police station, access to food, transportation, surveillance cameras", added the mayor.

In general, it is proposed to focus on achieving the 20 key indicators important to the public and allowing to provide affordable and quality education, significant progress in health care, transformation of public spaces, development of a modern public transport system and other.