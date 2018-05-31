Astana to build 27 schools more by 2021

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "9 kindergartens worth KZT 5 billion are being built now jointly with private investors. There are 188 private kindergartens in Astana now that is twice as much as state childcare centres," Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev told a press conference on realization of Rukhani Janghyru program in Astana.

It let 80% of preschool-age children attend kindergartens and receive preschool education.



"About 75,000 children studied at Astana schools in 2011. For the past seven years their number doubled to reach 143,000 pupils. Pursuant to the President's task we have elaborated a special program to build 27 schools more in three years to come," he went on.