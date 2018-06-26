Astana to build Golden Bridge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Club of Silk Road Mayors will be set up in Astana.

Besides, the Golden Bridge foundation will be laid in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"A solemn ceremony of laying a capsule into the foundation of the Golden Bridge will be held as part of the Forum of Mayors of Cities, the Global Silk Road," 1st deputy head of G-Global international secretariat Murat Karymsakov told a press conference.



Author of the Goldут Bridge project is well-known China's architect Wang Shu. The bridge is a symbol of friendship of the Silk Road nations. The bridge will be 28 meters long.

"It symbolizes the dream of a global community with common destiny, common interests and common responsibility," Karymsakov added.

Upon completion of the forum the Club of Silk Road Mayors, associations of businessmen, universities, journalists, poets of the Silk Road countries and platforms for women's and youth organizations will be founded there," he resumed.