Astana to build more than 2,500 flats under governmental programs in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 2,500 flats will be built in Astana under the governmental programs in 2016, the press service of the municipal Mayor's Office says.

The construction of eight youth residential complexes with 1,758 flats (96,550 square meters) will be continued in Astana under the Regions’ Development Program.

Two residential complexes at Saraishyk and Tlendiyev streets will be also put into commission under the 2008-2010 Governmental Program of Housing Construction Development. The first complex has 310 flats with the area of 21,800 square meters. The second one consists of 62 flats with the area of 3,200 square meters.

Rental housing will be developed in the current year too. Municipal authorities plan to build three residential complexes under the rental housing program. The first block of flats is located in Yugo-Vostok (South-East) district of the city. It has 217 flats covering the area of 14,400 square meters. The second complex in the same district has 95 flats with the total area of 5,100 square meters. And the third residential complex is located in Koktal suburb. It consists of 292 flats which cover the area of 16,300 square meters.