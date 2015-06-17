Astana to celebrate its birthday in the open air

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The majority of festive events on the Day of Capital in Astana will be held in the open air.

"Over 70 events will be dedicated to the celebration of the Capital's Day. Nearly 500,000 residents and guests of Astana city are expected to attend. The majority of these events will be held in the open air," head of the Astana culture department Bolat Mazhagulov confirmed. He added that since this year Kazakhstan celebrates the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh khanate and the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the celebration of the Capital's Day will be dedicated to these historical milestones as well. The official part of the celebrations will kick off on July 4. Grandiose fireworks will traditionally crown the celebrations on July 6.