Astana to ‘communicate' with its residents, guests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana authorities will join hands with the British Council to launch a new exciting interactive project

The interactive city project Salem, Astana (Hi, Astana) will help residents and guests of the city communicate with it through SMS messages, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Astana city administration.



The project will be implemented as part of the British cultural program Future Creative within the framework of Astana EXPO-2017 until September 30, 2017.







According to the developers, every citizen and guest of Astana is welcome to take part in the project. In order to start a dialogue with the city, you can send a text ‘Hi' or ‘Salem' with the name of your street (for example, Hi Republic#3) via Facebook Messenger to SalemAstana2017 user (http://facebook.com/salemastana2017/). You can ask up to 4-5 questions during the dialogue.



Salem, Astana project is a great opportunity for residents to communicate with the city in informal way, share their memories and opinions about the city, see it from new perspective and learn what others think about it. The project will embrace three districts of Astana, including Saryarka, Almaty and Yessil.



It should be noted that Salem, Astana project is based on the concept of the international project Playable City that uses city infrastructure and technologies of smart cities to unlock a dialogue between the city and its residents.